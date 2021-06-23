Covid-19 curbs eased in Bihar from today: What's allowed, what's not

Amid a decline in Covid-19 infections, Bihar will ease curbs from today, allowing offices -- both government and private -- to function with full attendance.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced partial relaxations of lockdown curbs from June 23 to July 6. The decision was made after holding a Covid-19 review meeting.

Complete lockdown in the state was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Bihar, one of the worst-hit states in the nation, has been reporting a decline in daily Covid-19 cases.

Here's what's allowed and not allowed in the latest guidelines:

All essential and non-essential shops can operate in Bihar till 7pm, while public parks and gardens will remain open from 6am to 12pm. The night curfew will continue in the state from 9pm to 5am. The public transport will run with only 50% of the capacity. All kinds of educational institutions will remain shut. All religious sites will be closed. All kinds of social, political entertainment, sports, educational events will be banned. Cinema halls, shopping malls, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, etc. will be closed for now. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremonies. A maximum of 25 persons will be permitted to attend funerals.