Covid-19: DRDO to set up 7 medical oxygen plants in Odisha

The plants will come up at Boudh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh and Koraput districts, CGM of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Odisha, Ram Prasad Panda, said.
PTI | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 09:36 PM IST

To ensure the availability of medical oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has decided to set up seven medical oxygen plants in Odisha.

The plants will come up at Boudh, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh and Koraput districts, CGM of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Odisha, Ram Prasad Panda, said.

The civil and electrical works of the plants will be done by the NHAI while the DRDO will look after the technical aspect, he said.

The DRDO's move is a part of its massive drive under which it has decided to set up 500 medical oxygen plants in the country within three months with the help of its indigenous developed technology. Construction of the plants has already started in Boudh and Cuttack, Panda said.

Once completed, each plant will generate 1,000 litres per minute (LPM) of oxygen and the life-saving gas will be supplied to hospitals through pipelines.

