Covid-19: 3,303 cases in India in 24 hours, active cases near 17,000

India on Thursday reported another Covid-19 spike with 3,303 new infections in the last 24 hours and 39 fatalities, the union health ministry reported. With this, the active caseload spiked to 16,980 while the total infections count reached 4,30,68,799.



The active cases increased by 701 in the past one day at a rate of 0.04 per cent. A total of 2,563 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to nearly 4.26 crore.



Delhi's covid-19 tally again crossed the 1,000 mark, with the capital reporting 1,367 cases and a death in the last 24 hours. India's financial capital Mumbai registered 112 new cases, the highest count since February 25.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to follow all precautionary guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19. “The corona is not over yet, with new viruses being born around the world. In China, 40 cr people are currently in lockdown. Although we too have successfully battled the three waves, we lost some of our loved ones,” he said.



The spike in cases comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers over the Covd-19 situation in the country. During the virtual meeting, the prime ministers said the authorities needed to remain vigilant as the challenges related to the pandemic were not over, adding that the vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest was a priority for the government.

“Despite managing the Covid crisis, as compared to other countries, we can see cases' uptick in states now. We have to stay alert. It's clear that the Covid challenge has yet not been surpassed,” Modi said.

“We have to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places,” he added.

The country's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

