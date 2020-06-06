e-paper
Home / India News / Cow’s jaw blown off after eating cracker stuffed food in Himachal

Cow’s jaw blown off after eating cracker stuffed food in Himachal

Police says it is investigating the matter on the complaint of the cow owner.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:37 IST
Gaurav Bisht | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Locals in Himachal say it is common practice for farmers to use cracker laced food to snare wild boars.
Locals in Himachal say it is common practice for farmers to use cracker laced food to snare wild boars.(HT Photo)
         

In an alleged repeat of the highly condemned killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala by feeding it cracker, a pregnant cow’s jaw was blown off by firecracker-laced food in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district. A senior police officer said the cow was fed firecrackers stuffed in wheat dough.

The alleged incident took place on May 26 in Jhandutta area of Bilaspur district but came to light on Saturday when cow’s owner Gurdayal Singh uploaded a video of the injured bovine on social media.

The video soon went viral following which strict action was demanded against the miscreants.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The cow’s owner has accused one of his neighbours of the cruel act. He alleged that a person named Nand Lal fed his cow the firecracker stuffed in wheat balls while the animal grazed in the fields.

The incident is a grim reminder of another in Kerala, which has led to a huge outcry. On May 27, a 15-year-old pregnant elephant died after having chewed on a coconut filled with crackers.

Also Read: One arrested for pregnant elephant’s death

Bilsapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Devakar Sharma said the cow was fed a highly explosive firecracker called “aalu bomb”. Sharma said a case under Section 286 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered and the role of the main accused and some other people is being investigated.

This cruel method is said to be used by poachers to kill wild boars and other wild animals. Some locals claimed that farmers in Himachal Pradesh also practice such methods to save their crops from the wild animals.

