CPI(M) slams PM Modi over remarks on gold smuggling case: ‘Fake narratives’

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over his remarks on the 2020 controversial case of gold smuggling, accusing the central agencies of “failing to investigate” it. Speaking at a media briefing, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said gold smuggling takes place through various airports across the country which are under the direct control of the central government and its agencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“The central agencies are supposed to investigate the gold smuggling case. It was not the Left government that probed the case. The whole state knows this. But ignoring this, he (Modi) came here and used some line about some office being behind the gold smuggling,” Govindan told the media, adding that such “fake narratives” were used earlier as well but people rejected it.

Meanwhile, senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan said, “Three investigating agencies probed for over a year and filed the chargesheet but there was nothing as alleged by the prime minister.”

PM Modi, during his visit to Thrissur on Tuesday, said, “Today in the country, big roads are being made, modern airports are being made but the government of INDIA alliance doesn't let any work happen here because they oppose Modi. INDI alliance wants full freedom in Kerala for looting. Here, the play that is happening due to the gold smuggling, is not hidden from anyone. They don't want anybody to question them regarding the funds that are being received from the Central govt for poor people and infrastructure so they try to hinder the schemes by the central government.”

What is the gold smuggling case?

The gold smuggling case dates back to July 5, 2020, when 30 kg of gold was seized from a diplomatic bag in air cargo of Trivandrum International Airport by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate in Kochi. The consignment was found in a bag from the UAE, marked as diplomatic baggage, which is exempted from inspection in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

Initial investigation into the case led to Swapna Prabha Suresh, an ex-UAE consulate employee and state IT department consultant. Suresh was then found to be the prime accused in the case. Days later, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's then principal secretary M Sivasankar was arrested in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies)