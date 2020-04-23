Create exclusive Covid-19 facility, testing centre for Delhi Police personnel: LG Baijal

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:11 IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed authorities to create a dedicated Covid-19 facility for Delhi Police personnel, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, Baijal has also directed the administration to set up an exclusive testing centre for Delhi police personnel who are working amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The administration has already started screening media professionals after nearly 50 journalists in Mumbai and not less than 20 journalists in Chennai tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

“Dear friends from media, Testing of media persons has started at a covid test centre. I wish u all very good health,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed authorities to create a dedicated #COVID19 facility for Delhi Police personnel. LG has also directed setting up an exclusive testing center for Delhi police personnel working amid the #Coronavirus outbreak. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/1cpS81DiCc — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

This comes when the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has crossed the 2,000-mark. On Thursday, as per the figures released by the Ministry of Health, Delhi reported 2,248 total cases of Covid-19 out of which 724 patients have been cured or discharged and 48 have died. The national capital has a total of 89 containment zones.

Dear friends from media,



Testing of media persons has started at a covid test centre. I wish u all very good health pic.twitter.com/ZRz1BOYFJW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has issued orders for strict compliance of its earlier order for landlords not to demand rent from labourers and students for one month.

“District Magistrates shall undertake awareness campaign on the issue particularly in areas having higher density of workers/migrant workers/students to advise affected persons to lodge complaints to police control room by calling 100,” the order dated, April 22 read.

India reported 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI reported. Coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 21,000-mark with 21,393 cases across the country.