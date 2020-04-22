News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt issues advisory for media professionals amid Covid-19 outbreak and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: Govt urges media professionals to take precautions, issues advisory

The government on Wednesday issued an advisory for media professionals working in the print and electronic sector of the industry. According to the release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, media personnel have been advised to take health and related precautions while performing their duties during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More

‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday appreciated doctors for their contribution in India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and assured them of their safety as reports about attacks on health workers have trickled in from across the country.

Read More

Facebook to pick up 10% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio: What the deal means

The Jio Platforms purchase is Facebook’s biggest since its 2014 acquisition of WhatsApp. The US social media company said the deal would bring together JioMart, an e-commerce venture of Mukesh Ambani, and its WhatsApp platform to enable people to connect with businesses. What does the deal mean?

Read more to find out

Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice and hammered a six

The 2002 Natwest series final between India and England at Lord’s is regarded as one of India’s most memorable chases. The Sourav Ganguly-led India chased down the target of 326, courtesy a brilliant counter-attacking partnership between Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif. With the required run rate increasing, India captain Sourav Ganguly started screaming from the pavilion, asking Kaif to take a single and put Yuvraj on strike. Did Kaif comply with the skipper’s instruction?

Read More

Kartik Aryan’s TikTok with sister called out for misogyny

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s recent TikTok video with his sister Kritika has landed him in trouble.The video, shared earlier this week, showed Kartik ‘throwing’ Kritika off the balcony for not cooking a meal the way he likes it. The video has since been removed from his account.

Read More

Facebook’s WhatsApp, Reliance Retail’s JioMart to make nearby kiranas easily accessible

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement of investing in Reliance Jio in India also includes WhatsApp and Reliance Retail’s collaboration to boost JioMart. For those unaware, JioMart is Reliance Retail’s initiative that is supposed to help small merchants connect with consumers. As a part of the commercial pact, WhatsApp and JioMart will let customers connect with nearby ‘Kiriana’ shops that will boost home delivery.

Read More

Hair woes giving you sleepless nights? We’ve got you covered!

While a trip to the salon may seem far-fetched during the lockdown, there are a number of hair care regimes one could adopt at home.

Read More

What US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban

US President Donald Trump said he plans to issue a 60-day immigration ban to protect American workers affected by coronavirus. Trump added that the suspension will not apply to temporary workers.

Watch the video for more.