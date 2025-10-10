‘Create Zubeen Garg Memorial Trust to help poor, widows, orphans and marginalized people,’ says Assam Deputy Speaker

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and senior BJP leader Numal Momin on Thursday proposed the creation of a Zubeen Garg Memorial Trust, with donations directed towards the welfare of poor people, widows, orphans, marginalised communities, and students, to ensure the late singer's legacy continues through social good. "If we do this, marginalised people will benefit, and students in particular can be supported through scholarships," Momin said.(X/ @DrNumal)

The celebrated singer passed away in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was supposed to perform at the Northeast India Festival. His mortal remains were first flown to Delhi and later taken to Guwahati on September 21.

Speaking to ANI, Momin said, "My personal suggestion is that we should create a Zubeen Garg Memorial Trust, and donations to this trust should be used to help poor people, orphanages, widows, and all neglected and marginalised individuals, including those in old age homes. This way, the money will directly benefit those in need, and Zubeen's memory will live on through the welfare of the poor. If we do this, marginalised people will benefit, and students in particular can be supported through scholarships. Poor students will get an opportunity to continue their studies. Widows can receive their due support, and elderly men and women neglected by their families will get care. In this way, we can truly keep Zubeen Garg's legacy alive. The Zubeen Garg Memorial Trust should be open to everyone. It should not be manipulated by anyone. I believe all 3 crore 40 lakh people of Assam should become members of this trust."

Momin described the singer's premature demise as a great loss for Assam and music lovers across India.

"We have to keep our faith in the Indian judiciary system. Honourable Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already set up a society, monitored by a retired judge and an investigation sitting judge, and the investigation is moving in the right direction. Several people have already been arrested, and the probe is ongoing. I believe that in due course, we can expect a good outcome from this special investigation team and the committee of judges. We have to give some time for this enquiry committee, and we should have patience and expect a good outcome of this investigation. The premature demise of Zubeen Garg is deeply painful for all Assamese people. Not just in Assam, but across India, people are mourning his death. His melodious voice was respected and loved by everyone. Whether in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, or other languages, he sang around 40,000 songs during his career. People everywhere cherished his music, and his loss is truly significant for music lovers," Momin said.

He added that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is taking this case seriously, having formed an SIT and a High Court-led committee to investigate, and assured that the case would be referred to the CBI if necessary to ensure justice.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma is very serious about the matter, and he instantly decided to form an SIT as well as a committee led by the High Court judge, and the investigation is going in the right direction. If this SIT and other investigation agencies fail, then he assured the people of Assam that he will refer the case to the CBI. So everybody wants the original cause of death and justice to our beloved singer," Momin said.

So far, the SIT has arrested five people in connection with the case, including the main event organiser, Shyamku Mahanta; Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhant Sharma; his bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami; and co-singer, Amritprava Mahanta.