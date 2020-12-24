CRPF jawan comes home, found dead days later; father blames wife

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:07 IST

A Central Reserve Police Force jawan, on leave from work, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday, days after his return to his home in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. He was 31.

The police have not found any suicide note in the house.

The jawan, Kshatramani alias Gunjan, was posted in Odisha and had come home on leave for a month on December 19.

According to the police, the jawan had dinner with his family on Wednesday. When his wife woke-up around 5.30 am the following day, said police, she found the door of the room was locked from outside. She tried to call Gunjan, but there was no response. Following this, she raised an alarm, said SHO Arvind Kumar Gautam of Daudnagar police station.

A neighbour rushed to the jawan’s home on hearing the wife’s cry for help. When he broke the front door, he found Gunjan’s lifeless body. He rushed the jawan to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The jawan’s father, Ashok Singh, has told the police that his son took the extreme step because of constant quarrel and torture by his wife, Anita Devi.

In a written statement, Singh alleged that a quarrel between wife and husband at around 12.30 pm (Wednesday) led to the suicide.

“Prima facie, it seems Gunjan took his life. While the police are investigating the allegation made by the deceased’s father,” the SHO said.