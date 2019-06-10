CRPF launches talent hunt programme to nourish new generation in field of arts

In order to provide a suitable platform to the talented youth in Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organized “Kaavish” a talent hunt program to identify, nourish and embellish the young generation in the field of arts.

The program was kick-started in Srinagar, however, the CRPF plans to extend it to all districts across the state to increase its outreach.

The CRPF will also strive to pitch these youngsters on national and international platforms giving them wider exposure to showcase their talent. It is of the view that such a program will help in busting stress among youngsters and provide a direction to their lives.

“Youths of Kashmir are very talented both in the field of sports and performing arts. This is the platform for Performing Arts. We have started it in Srinagar but we are planning to extend it all across the state in every district. Competitions will be organized, talents will be selected, appreciated and promoted. We will also organize grand finale and do whatever we can to give national and international exposure to youth,” said IG, CRPF, Zulfiqar Hassan.

“The music and arts are a great stress buster. It will definitely help in busting stress among the youth in the state,” he said.

However, while the paramilitary force is the main organiser, the program is managed by “Royal Kashmir Events”.

“This is happening on such a large scale for the first time. Here the irony is that the young ones didn’t get the platform to nourish their talent. There is talent here everywhere but what matters is exposure. We are getting registrations from all across the valley and the response is very good,” said an event manager.

Participant, who came for auditions also hailed the initiative however they wished that the government could have initiated such programs on a massive scale.

“It would be good if the government steps in to provide support. Without government support, things will not happen on a large scale. The youth here needs such initiatives,” said a participant, Pandit Owais.

While another participant Nasir Ali Khan said that stress has increased among youth in the valley and such programs are great stress busters. “The trauma has increased, stress has gone up, and we have nothing except academics to ease us. This is significant as it provides relief and also gives a proper direction to our talent,” said Khan.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 15:13 IST