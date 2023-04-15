Curfew imposed in Odisha's Sambalpur amid reports of fresh violence

A curfew has been imposed in Odisha's Sambalpur on Saturday until further notice after reports of fresh violence during a Hanuman Jayanti rally in the city on Friday. The sub-collector said that strict legal action would be taken against those who violate the curfew order.(Pic for representational purpose only/PTI)

After receiving information about the current state of the city, the Sambalpur sub-collector has declared a curfew under section 144(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, stating that no individual or group is allowed to leave their homes in the jurisdictional areas of Town Police Stattion, Dhanupali Police Station, Khetrajpur Police Station, Ainthapali Police Station, Bareipali Police Station, and Sadar Police Station of Sambalpur with immediate effect until further notice.

However, individuals are allowed to procure essential items during the hours of 8am to 10am and 3.30pm to 5.30pm in case of emergencies. Additionally, a helpline for medical emergencies has been set up at the district headquarters hospital, and citizens may contact the helpline at 7655800760.

The sub-collector added that strict legal action would be taken against those who violate this order.

India Today reported that several shops were set on fire in the fresh violence on Friday.

The Odisha government deployed around 1,500 security personnel in the city before the march in the evening, and the 'Maha Arati' event, the main attraction of the celebrations, was held in the presence of a huge posse of security personnel, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Altogether 35 groups observing Hanuman Jayanti took part in the processions, which started from Brukspal Hanuman temple in the evening and passed through sensitive areas.

Sambalpur had witnessed a clash between two communities during a bike rally on Wednesday in the run-up to Hanuman Jayanti. As the clash spilled over to the streets, many vehicles were damaged and some shops were set on fire.

A total of 10 police personnel and around 12 Hanuman Jayanti coordination committee members, including its working president Damodar Kar, were injured in a stone pelting incident during the clash.

As many as 32 people were arrested and sent to jail on the charge of rioting in Sambalpur. Some were also detained in the city.

All superintendents and deputy commissioners of police in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have been directed to remain on alert, additional director general (law and order) RK Sharma said, reported PTI.

Koraput district administration has imposed prohibitory orders on organising rallies, processions and gatherings in Jeypore town till April 24 between 3 pm and 9 am.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON