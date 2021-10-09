CWC may meet over Lakhimpur clashes, internal row this month

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is likely to meet this month to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the issues faced by farmers, people familiar with the developments said.

The highest executive body of the party is also likely to address some of the questions related to the political turmoil in its Punjab unit, as demanded by G23 leaders earlier, the people cited above added.

“The CWC meeting will take place but it is unclear when it will be held. The schedule is yet to be finalised,” two senior leaders told HT on condition of anonymity.

The meeting is likely to focus on the farmers’ issues after party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the kin of farmers who died after they were allegedly mowed down by a car belonging to Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.

With farmers alleging that Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, was in the car that ran over the people, the Congress has demanded the sacking of the minister and the arrest of his son.

Last month, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had written to party interim chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking a CWC meeting to discuss the political situation in Punjab and Goa units as well as the “mass exodus” in the party.