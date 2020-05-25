e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Cyclone Amphan-hit people get help from various organisations

Cyclone Amphan-hit people get help from various organisations

The Confederation of Indian Industries said they will distribute three tonne of dry food such as biscuits, baby food, milk, instant noodles and other articles.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 11:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kolkata
Army personnel cutting down and remove the uprooted trees from road aftermath of Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata on Sunday.
Army personnel cutting down and remove the uprooted trees from road aftermath of Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
         

Organisations of different types philanthropic and industrial reached out to thousands of people affected by Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal.

The Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Ramakrishna Mission and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) have started providing cooked and dry foods to the people who have lost everything because of the cyclone that ravaged the state after making landfall in the evening of May 20 and claimed at least 86 lives.

Bharat Seva Sangha Principal Secretary Swami Biswatmananda said they have activated community kitchen in several affected locations through their ashrams and schools they run to support over 30,000 people with cooked food.

“People had taken shelter in our ashrams and schools in Gangasagar, Namkhana and other locations. I have issued an instruction that none should be turned down. Full-fledged kitchens in North and South 24 Parganas districts have started,” he said.

The CII said they will distribute three tonne of dry food such as biscuits, baby food, milk, instant noodles and other articles.

“CII has formed a task force. It has mobilized relief work and has got in touch with the district administrations.

CII has got in touch with Disaster Management. Government is in the process of preparing requirement list and will send to the CII,” according to a statement of the industrial body.

The Ramakrishna Math and Mission also said it will lend a helping hand to the victims of the Cyclone Amphan.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In