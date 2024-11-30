Cyclone Fengal tracker: Puducherry asks residents to stay indoors, issues helplines; heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu

Weather today: Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are on high alert as Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastal areas, with the landfall expected near Puducherry on Saturday afternoon, November 30. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted wind speeds of 70-90 kmph, along with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across coastal and interior regions of Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh. NDRF personnel conduct a community awareness programme for fishermen and boat handlers in collaboration with the Fishermen Welfare Department at Samanthanpettai, Amirtha Nagar, in Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

Puducherry district administrations have urged residents to stay indoors, and all schools and colleges in Puducherry are closed for the day. Emergency helplines, including toll-free numbers 112 and 1077 and a WhatsApp helpline at 9488981070, have been activated for public assistance.

Cyclone Fengal: Preparations in full swing

In Tamil Nadu, As many as 4,153 fishing boats have been brought ashore, and 2,229 relief camps are ready to accommodate evacuees. So far, 471 people from 164 families have been relocated to six relief centres in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. Disaster response teams, including those from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, have been deployed in vulnerable districts, including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Chennai.

District collector A Kulothungan in Puducherry reviewed the preparedness with officials from various departments, including public works, local administration, and police. Essential equipment such as boats, generators, and motor pumps are on standby.

Heavy rain lash Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds pounded several parts of northern Tamil Nadu on Saturday, affecting normalcy.

What began as intermittent rainfall in coastal regions on the night of November 29, gradually became steady leading to water logging in several areas and many residents of low-lying Madipakkam parked their vehicles on both sides of nearby Velachery flyover.

Residents of similar vulnerable areas, too, parked their vehicles in safe areas. Roads were largely deserted and civic workers, police, and fire and rescue personnel were deployed in all vulnerable places.

The departure and arrival schedules of flights were affected to some extent. Chennai Metro Rail said its services were operational without any glitches and informed the public of parking areas in specific stations that were prone to inundation. State-run transport corporations operated skeleton services in Chennai and nearby areas.

As the sea was rough, police put up barricades blocking access to noted beaches, including the Marina and Mamallapuram. The state-run Aavin milk supply was not affected, and the power supply continued to be normal in most areas.

IMD issues red alert for southern states

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal is expected to intensify further before making landfall. Coastal districts such as Karaikal, Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will face the strongest impact, with widespread rainfall already reported in some areas.

“There will be heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal and low-lying areas during landfall, along with wind speeds of 70-90 kmph,” said Dr S Balachandran, director of the regional meteorological centre in Chennai.

A red alert has also been issued for parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka. The IMD has forecast heavy rain for interior Tamil Nadu on November 30 and southern Kerala and Karnataka until December 1.

Warnings for fishermen and coastal residents

The Puducherry Fisheries Department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea and to secure their boats and equipment on higher ground. Similar warnings have been issued for fishermen in Andhra Pradesh, where districts like Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories. Relief and rescue operations are on standby, ready to respond to any emergencies arising from the cyclone’s landfall.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)