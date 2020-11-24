Cyclone Nivar: Puducherry imposes prohibitory orders, allows shops selling essential goods to open

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 13:26 IST

Authorities in Puducherry clamped prohibitory orders and said only milk shops, petrol stations and pharmacies will be allowed to operate as Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and the Union territory and make landfall on Wednesday evening as a severe cyclonic storm. Puducherry’s district magistrate Purva Garg ordered the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code from 9pm on Tuesday till 6am on Thursday in the entire Puducherry region in wake of Cyclone Nivar.

Garg said in the order that “with a view to prevent danger to human lite and safety do hereby prohibit the presence or movement of one or more persons in public places in the entire Puducherry region and closure of all shops and establishments from 24-11-2020 9.00 PM to 26-11-2020 6.00 AM, subject to further revision”. “This order shall not apply to agencies/officials of the Government involved in the enforcement of law and order and Cyclone duty. Maintenance of essential services like Milk Booth, Fuel Bunk, Pharmacies and Health services are allowed to continue,” her order said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday he spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured all possible support from Centre in view of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar. “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy regarding the situation in the wake of #CycloneNivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas,” PM Modi tweeted.

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy also said on Tuesday he had apprised the Prime Minister of all precautionary steps taken by his government to face the cyclone. Narayanasamy said all business establishments have been asked to close later in the evening and remove the high-rise advertisement boards. Government employees have been instructed not to avail leave and be at their offices to respond to call for help and emergency control rooms have been set up in all departments.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arkonam in neighbouring Tamil Nadu arrived in Puducherry on Tuesday while another team was deployed in Karaikal to take up rescue works, PTI reported. All schools asked to remain open for public examinations were directed to remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the squally weather.

Puducherry and its suburbs experienced drizzle since Monday night and there was a respite from rain on Tuesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a cyclonic storm Nivar and it hovered 450km southeast of Chennai.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal on Thursday evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110kmph gusting to 120kmph.

(With agency inputs)