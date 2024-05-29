 Cyclone Remal impact: Death toll touches 37 in northeastern states, Mizoram worst hit | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Cyclone Remal impact: Death toll touches 37 in northeastern states, Mizoram worst hit

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 29, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Cyclone Remal made landfall on the coasts near the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, leaving 37 dead in the northeast. Dozens are reportedly missing.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms triggered by Cyclone Remal left at least 37 people dead in northeastern states, including Mizoram, with dozens still missing. Hundreds were forced to take shelter in relief camps as rain destroyed homes and knocked down power lines. Mizoram has been the worst-hit state in the region.

Strong winds and heavy rain battered the coastal regions of Bangladesh and India as Cyclone Remal made landfall late Sunday. (Reuters)(REUTERS)
Strong winds and heavy rain battered the coastal regions of Bangladesh and India as Cyclone Remal made landfall late Sunday. (Reuters)(REUTERS)

Cyclone Remal has claimed the lives of 27 people in the Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng areas of Mizoram's capital Aizwal, the state government said in a release on Tuesday. The bodies of 27 people have been recovered so far by relief teams, with the death toll likely to rise as search and rescue operations continue in the city.

Chief minister Lalduhoma has announced a State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) of 15 crore and 4 lakh as ex gratia for the deceased.

Further, officials confirmed that four people died and 18 others were injured in Assam due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in the state, in the aftermath of the cyclone. In Sonitpur district of Assam, a tree fell on a school bus, injuring 12 children. They were admitted to a local hospital, said authorities.

Heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal claimed four lives in Nagaland, damaging more than 40 houses, state authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The NDRF deployed an underwater drone to help with search operations a day after the cyclone made landfall. Devastating wind speeds in the state led to multiple houses and trees collapsing, making rescue operations tricky in the worst-hit areas of the state.

Two persons died and over 500 others were injured as heavy rain lashed Meghalaya in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, officials said on Tuesday. One death was reported from East Jaintia Hills and another in a car accident in East Khasi Hills district, they said. This brought the total death toll in northeastern states to 37.

While no casualties were reported from Tripura, state government confirmed that heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Remal have forced a total 746 people from 246 families to take shelter in relief camps opened in different parts of the state.

The cyclone made landfall in Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal on Sunday around midnight, with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kmph across the coast. Lakhs were left without power in both India and West Bengal on Monday after power lines were disrupted.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

News / India News / Cyclone Remal impact: Death toll touches 37 in northeastern states, Mizoram worst hit
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
