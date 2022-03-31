Home / India News / Daily brief: Assam to withdraw AFSPA from most areas tonight, and all the latest news
Daily brief: Assam to withdraw AFSPA from most areas tonight, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
.Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Assam to withdraw AFSPA from most areas tonight, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam will withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from 60 percent of its territory from Thursday night. Read more 

Covid-19: No more fines in Delhi for not wearing masks in public

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to do away with a fine for not wearing face masks. Read more 

Is it necessary to treat kidney disorders with radiology? Expert offers insights

Kidneys are important for filtering the blood and removing the excess waste and fluid. Read more  

‘One innings doesn’t make him a superstar': Gautam Gambhir after promising Indian cricketer makes heads turn in IPL 2022

At a time when the cricket fraternity is going gaga over Lucknow Super Giants youngster Ayush Badoni for his blistering debut in the Indian Premier League. Read more  

Jr NTR says Salman Khan is the biggest action star in India: 'We are youngsters in front of him'

RRR has established itself as the biggest Indian film in the post-pandemic era. Read more 

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
