Daily brief: Congress leader's reply after Smriti Irani's legal notice, and all the latest news

‘For what?’: Congress leader's reply after Smriti Irani's legal notice

The Congress on Sunday demanded Union Smriti Irani's apology for “allegedly manipulating the licences”, after the Union minister sent a legal notice to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera, asking them to apologise for their "baseless and false" allegations against the BJP leader and her daughter. Read more

Why July 25 holds special role in the history of India's presidents

Droupadi Murmu, who is all set to take oath as the President of India on Monday, will be the tenth successive president since 1977 to be sworn in on the same date — July 25. Read more

'A for advertising, B for bahane baazi’: BJP explains AAP's ‘ABCD’ liquor policy

In fresh salvo against the AAP-led Delhi government over its liquor policy, the BJP on Sunday said that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's liquor model can be defined in “ABCD where A stands for advertising, B for bahane baazi (making excuses) and blame game, C for corruption and cover up, and D for deviation or diversion". The Delhi liquour policy has pitted the BJP vs the AAP. Read more

Team India fined 20 percent match fees for slow over rate during 1st ODI against West Indies

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a 20 percent penalty on match fees on Team India for maintaining a slow over rate during the first ODI of the series against West Indies. India captain Shikhar Dhawan has accepted the fine. Read more

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss on why she testified on his behalf in trial against Amber Heard: 'I had to say the truth'

Model Kate Moss, who had dated actor Johnny Depp in the 1990s, has revealed why she supported him during his recent defamation trial with his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. Read more

