Daily brief: Delhi L-G’s big claim on Kejriwal-led flood control panel; and all the latest news

CM-headed apex panel for flood control has not met for last 2 years: Delhi LG office Even as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting of ministers and directed them to take charge of six districts in the Capital inundated by floodwaters from the Yamuna, the officials from the Lieutenant Governor’s (LG) House have flagged that the “apex committee meant for flood control headed by the Delhi chief minister has not met for the last two years”. Read more Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an inspection of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP), in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Vicky Kaushal is ‘in awe’ of Katrina Kaif, shares love-filled pics from birthday vacation

Vicky Kaushal has shared lovely pictures with his wife Katrina Kaif on her 40th birthday and reiterated that he is “in awe” of her. Katrina celebrates her birthday on July 16. Katrina and Vicky flew out of Mumbai for her birthday celebrations and were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier on Saturday. Read more

Why does Novak Djokovic celebrate Wimbledon victory by eating grass? Defending champion lifts lid on ‘crazy’ tradition

Novak Djokovic is the one of the most successful players to have ever played the Wimbledon. Given his insane record in the tournament and on the iconic Centre Court, where he hasn't lost in 10 years, Djokovic has become synonymous with the grass court major. Read more

Life pressure can increase the risk of Multiple Sclerosis. Watch out for these signs, check these prevention tips

Multiple sclerosis is a disorder of immunology it affects young person predominantly and is one of the leading causes of disability in youngsters and study claims that life pressure can increase the risk of Multiple Sclerosis hence, diagnosing and treating multiple sclerosis patient early helps improve life expectancy. Read more

6 tips to improve heart health

Here are few tips to improve you heart health. Read more

