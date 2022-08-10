Daily brief: Government removes caps on air fare from August 31, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt removes caps on air fare from Aug 31, says sector poised for growth

The government has decided to remove the cap on air fare for airlines from August 31, the civil aviation ministry said in an order on Wednesday. Read more

Bombs to explode in 5 railway stations; drunk man makes hoax call for fun

In yet another hoax bomb call within a month in the city, a drunken man sent the police on a wild goose chase for almost two hours on Tuesday by informing them that explosives were planted by anti-social elements at five major railway stations across Mumbai. Read more

First special business flight with over 100 Indians lands in China

A special flight with 107 Indian traders landed in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Tuesday, carrying many who were stuck in India since 2020 despite business interests in China because of the restrictions imposed by Beijing on international travel to contain Covid-19. Read more

At 57th AGM of Vedanta Resources, chairman says FY22 best year for company

Vedanta Resources Ltd chairman Anil Agarwal on Wednesday addressed shareholders at the company's 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM). Read more

'Picking Karthik only as finisher and blocking that space is bizarre. Who can't do that?': Ex-IND player's big statement

Dinesh Karthik's extraordinary return to cricket and then to the Indian team has been the story of world cricket in the last couple of months. Read more

Kareena Kapoor on paparazzi clicking pics of sons Taimur and Jeh: 'Constantly clicking them is something I don’t like'

Kareena Kapoor’s two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan--may only be five and one respectively, but the two have already been christened ‘media darlings’. Read more

Sidharth Shukla to KK: 10 celebs who died of heart attack

Raju Srivastava, 58, suffered a mild heart attack while exercising at a gym in Delhi on Wednesday, August 10, and was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi, as per reports. Read more

