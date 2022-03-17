Daily brief: India non-committal on visit by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India non-committal on visit by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi

India was on Thursday non-committal on reports of a visit to the country by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi later this month, with external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi saying he had “no information” to share on the matter. Read more

MEA says Russia not major supplier of crude oil, India exploring all options

India is a major oil importer and as the war between Russia-Ukraine enters the fourth week, pressure on India to stop oil imports from Russia may increase with the West expected to slap another round of sanctions on Moscow. Read more

'It might've been something that's been weighing him down': Maxwell opens up on 'big burden' of captaincy on Kohli

Virat Kohli last year was spearheading the Indian set-up with a reputation of wearing his heart on his sleeve. Cut to the present day and the mercurial batter is not leading the national team in any of the three formats. Read more

Jaya Bachchan gets angry at paparazzi, fans recall when she went ‘yeh koi jagah hai photo lene ki?'

On Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda turned 48. On Wednesday night, Jaya was clicked by the paparazzi as she left from Shweta's birthday bash. Read more

World Sleep Day 2022: Bizarre sleep disorders you may not have heard about

A good night's sleep could keep many health issues at bay. An uninterrupted, rejuvenating and refreshing shut-eye is craved by one and all, yet when it comes to prioritizing it and making it a part of routine, many of us falter. Read more

'Will cleanse Russia of scum...': Putin's chilling warning to Russians

Vladimir Putin warned he would cleanse Russia of the “scum and traitors” he accuses of working covertly for the U.S. and its allies. Facing economic meltdown three weeks into his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian leader lashed out at domestic critics in a televised video conference. Watch