Home / India News / Daily brief: IRCTC responds to Congress' 'takeover' claim after Adani-Trainman deal; and all the latest news

Daily brief: IRCTC responds to Congress' 'takeover' claim after Adani-Trainman deal; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2023 08:59 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IRCTC counters Congress' claim, says Adani's Trainman won't be a threat

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) countered Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's tweet on Adani acquiring ticket platform Trainman and said it will not be a threat or a challenge to the IRCTC. Adani-owned Trainman will only complement IRCTC without being a threat or a challenge to the IRCTC. Read more

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File)
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File)

‘Ranji Trophy useless…what a shame’: Ex-India coach slams Indian cricket, rants ‘many laughable things happening’

The omission of Jalaj Saxena from the South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy 2023 saw a fresh development on Sunday as former India pacer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad joined the debate. Launching a scathing attack on the Indian cricket management, the ex-cricketer ridiculed the selection process as he highlighted Saxena's success in the domestic circuit. Read more

International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga asanas to manage sleep disorders

Sleep deficit and disorders are becoming more common in people across the world than ever before. India is the second-most sleep-deprived country in the world, with an average person sleeping for seven hours and one minute, according to a 2019 study conducted by the US-based firm Fitbit across 18 countries. Read more

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya's official wedding pics

Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in an intimate ceremony on June 18. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
congress cricket adani irctc jairam ramesh + 3 more
congress cricket adani irctc jairam ramesh + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out