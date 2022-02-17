Daily brief: Karnataka lifts negative RT-PCR test mandate for Kerala, Goa travellers and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No more RT-PCR test mandate for Kerala, Goa travellers in Karnataka. Check new rule

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced the lifting of mandatory RT-PCR negative test report for passengers entering the southern state from Kerala and Goa in wake of declining Covid-19 cases. Read more.

Jagdeep Dhankhar invites CM Mamata, seeks dialogue amid tussle

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday invited chief minister Mamata Banerjee to Raj Bhawan next week for discussing issues he had flagged in recent months. Read more.

‘I hope you change your mind…’: Adar Poonawalla's ‘message’ to Novak Djokovic

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla, in a ‘message’ to Novak Djokovic, said on Thursday he hopes to see a change in the 20-time Grand Slam champion's views on Covid-19 vaccination. Read more.

Ranji Trophy 2022: Ajinkya Rahane's ton bails Mumbai out of trouble against Saurashtra

India batter Ajinkya Rahane made a strong start to the Ranji trophy 2022, smashing a ton on the first day of the tournament. Read more.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's mehendi: Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty attend. See pics

Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and television personality Shibani Dandekar are celebrating their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Read more.