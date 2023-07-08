Daily brief: Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'mohabbat ki dukaan' call; and all the latest news

Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'mohabbat ki dukaan' call: 'Congress only means...' When public anger rises, it takes no time to unseat those in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan on Saturday. In an obvious jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's pitch to open ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ (shop of love) in what he calls ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (market of hatred), the prime minister said the grand old party only means 'loot ki dukaan' (shop of loot) and ‘jhooth ka bazaar’ (market of lies). Read more Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

I came here to apologise, I trusted wrong people: Sharad Pawar in Nashik

Drenched in rain, Sharad Pawar on Saturday addressed a rally in Nashik, his first stop in his state tour to redevelop the Nationalist Congress Party after its split by Ajit Pawar's mutiny. Read more

Things we are allowed to expect in a relationship

A relationship takes a lot of effort and understanding from both ends to make it work. Understanding the needs, wants and expectations of the people involved in the relationship are important to create a healthy space for the relationship to thrive. Read more

Ira Khan says she got depression after parents Aamir Khan and Reena's divorce: ‘It was amicable, then why was I so sad?’

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently talked about her battle with depression at length during an interview. Ira, who has been fighting depression for more than five years now, said although her parents' separation didn't affect her too much, she felt sad for one-and-a-half years and had even stopped eating. Ira added that mental disorders run in her family. Read more

David de Gea to leave Manchester United after 12 years, sends emotional farewell message to fans

Manchester United's star goalkeeper David de Gea on Saturday confirmed his departure from the club. De Gea, who joined United in 2011, established himself as side's key player, while also gaining stature as one of the best goalkeepers in the current generation. Read more

