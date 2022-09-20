Home / India News / Daily brief: Nitish Kumar denies plans to contest Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Nitish Kumar denies plans to contest Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 08:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Nitish Kumar denies plans to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday put to rest the rumours surrounding his plans to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, brushing them aside as “bekar baat”. Read more

Zomato issues statement after delivery agent molests teenager in Pune

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday issued a statement saying it had zero-tolerance policy towards offenders and that it was cooperating with the authorities in the molestation case involving a delivery boy in Pune. Read more

'As far as Pant is concerned, my feeling is...': Gavaskar reacts as India omit star WK, Bumrah from 1st Australia T20I

Continuing their dress rehearsals for the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20 on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma-led Team India squared off against Aaron Finch-led Australia in the series opener at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium. Read more

Priyanka Chopra shares pics of daughter Malti Marie from New York trip; Nina Dobrev, Ranveer Singh, Sonali Bendre react

Priyanka Chopra shares pics of daughter Malti Marie from New York trip; Nina Dobrev, Ranveer Singh, Sonali Bendre react. Read more

Robotic eyes on self-driving vehicles could reduce road accidents, says research

To ensure pedestrian safety from self-driving vehicles, a new study has proposed that installing robotic eyes on autonomous vehicles affects the psychology of walkers, improving their safety. Read more

Food allergy vs food intolerance: Do you know the difference?

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the food consumption habits amongst people and with diet consciousness setting in, people have rejigged their food consumption patterns by following social media sites. Read more

 

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nitish kumar zomato pune top news + 2 more
nitish kumar zomato pune top news + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out