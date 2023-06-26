Home / India News / Daily brief: NSA Doval discusses security ties with Oman's leadership, and all the latest news

Daily brief: NSA Doval discusses security ties with Oman's leadership, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2023 09:04 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NSA Ajit Doval meets top leadership of Oman, discusses way to boost security ties

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday met the top leadership of Oman, including Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and discussed ways to bolster security ties between the two sides and cooperation in technology, military matters and mining. Read More

Ajit Doval meets Oman's leadership.
Wagner group chief said didn't march to overthrow Russian leadership: Report

Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin spoke for the first time since the aborted mutiny, saying his mercenary group did not march to overthrow the Russian leadership, AFP reported. Read More

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reach Delhi after scouting wedding locations in Rajasthan. Watch

On Monday, actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha reached Delhi after finishing their location hunting in Rajasthan for their upcoming wedding. They got engaged in May. As per sources, they are looking at a winter wedding. Read More

Web Stories | How To Resolve Pan-Aadhar Link Failure

Can walking help relieve knee pain? Here's what a doctor says

With age and inactive lifestyle, your joints and bone health may get affected. Knee pain is a common condition that affects millions of people across the world. The reasons could range from arthritis, injury or not moving enough. Read More

Ex-India pacer's 'double-edged sword' advice after Sarfaraz Khan's blockbuster reaction on Test snub goes viral

Like for the general users, social media also provides athletes with the platform to express their happiness on an achievement or disappointment on failure. For cricketers, Twitter or Instagram platforms are used to express their feeling on big victories or upcoming series or tournament, but at times, they also express their disappointment, albeit in cryptic manner, targeting those responsible for it. Read More

top news wagner group russian president vladimir putin russia vladimir putin vladmir putin + 4 more
