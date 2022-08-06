Daily brief: PM Modi meets vice president-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar after his thumping victory, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi meets vice president-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar to congratulate him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar soon after the latter was elected as India's new Vice President. Read more

'Attention': Centre’s advisory to Delhi, 6 states as Covid cases see sharp jump

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Union health ministry wrote to seven states - Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana - and asked them to ensure adequate testing, promote Covid-appropriate behaviour and increase the pace of vaccination to curb further spread of the viral infection in a prompt and effective manner. Read more

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: A guardian in troubled times

In his opening remarks as the newly-elected Vice President of India in 2017, M Venkaiah Naidu had told the Rajya Sabha, of which he is the chairman, “I can operate only if you cooperate.” Read more

Akshay Kumar says he won’t make ‘ghinoni’ films: ‘Don’t want any kind of image’

Actor Akshay Kumar assured fans that his films can be watched without any hesitation, days after his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan fetched a rare U certificate. Read more

Got a pimple before the wedding? Here's how to handle pre-wedding breakout

As a bride-to-be, it is every woman’s dream to look ethereal and flawless, be it the wedding trousseau, the hair, make-up or the skin - everything should be out of a dream but what if you have done everything possible under the sun months or years before your wedding day and still end up getting a few zits here and there, days before the main event? Read more

