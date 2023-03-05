Home / India News / Daily brief: PM Modi will face curse for putting Sisodia in jail, says Kejriwal, and all the latest news

Daily brief: PM Modi will face curse for putting Sisodia in jail, says Kejriwal, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2023 08:55 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally of AAP workers at Jora ground on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Sunday.(PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a rally of AAP workers at Jora ground on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Sunday.(PTI)

Sisodia a saint, PM will face curse for putting him in jail: Kejriwal in Raipur

Delh chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that his deputy Manish Sisodia is a ‘saint’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face the curse of students and poor people for putting him in jail. Read more

BTS' Jungkook reacts strongly to fans who followed him to gym: ‘That's not right, I’m a human too’

BTS member Jungkook recently expressed his displeasure with some fans who showed up outside his gym, in order to meet him. The K-pop idol, during his recent live session on Weverse, mentioned the incident in a rare turn of events and said he was drunk. Read more

Rohit Sharma, Dravid set to bring back India star for 4th Australia Test with WTC final spot still up for grabs: Report

Team India faced a humbling defeat in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this week. On a pitch that assisted spinners significantly, India were folded on 109 and 163 in two innings, with Australia chasing down a paltry 75-run target with nine wickets to spare. Read more

Newlyweds go to Adele’s concert wearing wedding clothes, singer signs bride’s dress. Watch

A video from Adele’s concert is winning hearts online as it shows a sweet interaction between the singer and a pair of newlyweds. Turns out, the couple went to the event right after their ceremony and that too while wearing their wedding clothes. Read more

Is multiple personality disorder real? Know its surprising causes and symptoms

From Split, Sybil to Voices Within to Bhool Bhulaiya, silver screen has explored the concept of Multiple Personality Disorder many a time, and in psychiatry it has always been considered a controversial diagnosis. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
manish sisodia arvind kejriwal bts jungkook rohit sharma ind vs aus rahul dravid rahul dravid + 6 more
manish sisodia arvind kejriwal bts jungkook rohit sharma ind vs aus rahul dravid rahul dravid + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out