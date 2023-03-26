Daily brief: Row over ‘Urdu’ banner at Uddhav Thackeray rally, and all the latest news

Devendra Fadnavis flags ‘Urdu’ banner at Uddhav Thackeray rally; Priyanka Chaturvedi hits back

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.(PTI)

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday slammed former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena for using ‘Urdu’ language on banners during a rally in Nashik's Malegaon area, news agency ANI reported. Read more

BJP chief JP Nadda slammed Congress over its 'Satyagraha', compares with Mahatma Gandhi's movement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress over its day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi. Read more

Is ChatGPT's academic style detectable by AI tools?

ChatGPT, the newest AI chatbot platform launched in November 2022, has great potential for creating exciting opportunities in academics. It has already gained wide usage by individuals from various sectors, including students who use ChatGPT to perform academic tasks. Read more

Manoj Bajpayee addresses Gali Guleiyan failure, says he's no longer willing to make films for '4-5 people'

Critically-acclaimed films have been the bedrock of Manoj Bajpayee's 30-year career but the actor says there was a moment when doubted his decisions to actively back independent cinema as there was no audience for his movies. Read more

Web Stories | How Pomegranates Can Aid Weight Loss

Tips to improve bone health for women with perimenopause

Bone health is a crucial aspect of women's health, especially during perimenopause, which is a biological transition phase from the reproductive age to menopause. Read more

Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain bags gold at World Boxing Championship, India's tally climb to four

Lovlina Borgohain added fourth gold to India's tally at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Sunday. The Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist produced a strong show in the 70-75kg finals, where she defeated Australia's Caitlin Anne Parker with 5-2 split decision win after a review. Read more

