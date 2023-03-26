BJP chief JP Nadda slammed Congress over its 'Satyagraha', compares with Mahatma Gandhi's movement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress over its day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi. He further said that the ‘actual satyagraha’ was conducted by Mahatma Gandhi for ‘India’s identity' and asked about the Congress' ‘pride’ to conduct the protest across the country. BJP National President JP Nadda addresses the party's Booth President Sammelan, at Motilal Nehru Police Stadium in Bhopal.(PTI)

“You (Rahul Gandhi) give casteist slurs to the backward communities by calling them theives. Court has repeatedly asked you to apologise and your pride is so high that you deny apologising,” Nadda said while addressing a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Also read: 'It's an irony that...': Yogi Adityanath's ‘Satyagraha’ dig at Congress over Rahul Gandhi

The Congress carried out a day-long protest in support of Rahul Gandhi after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The protest wa conducted at Delhi's Rajghat despite the city police imposing Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of more than five persons in an area.

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that her family has nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood. “The prime minister of this country is a coward. Yes, file a case against me and put me in jail too. He is a proud coward. Our country has the tradition of defeating a proud king,” she sad while addressing the protest.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha on March 24 after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two-year prison term for his ‘Modi surname’ remark that he made in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON