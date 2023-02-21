Daily brief: Sanjay Raut alleges threat to life, blames CM's son, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Eknath Shinde's son gave contract to goon to attack me, alleges Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, has given a contract to attack him. Read more

Nagaland: Pre-poll violence reported in Mon; vehicle set on fire

In a suspected poll-related violence in Nagaland’s Mon district on Monday night, unidentified miscreants burnt down a vehicle of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) candidate from the Tizit constituency, officials informed. Read more

7 healthy salads you must have for weight loss

Salad is a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts as it is not only a powerhouse of nutrients but also a low-calorie and filling option people can have in between the meals to keep themselves full and satiated. Read more

CEO’s appreciation post for employee who slept in auto sparks debate on LinkedIn

Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande took to LinkedIn to share an appreciation post for one of his employees who works round the clock. Read more

Venkatesh Prasad digs Aakash Chopra's 11-year-old post, dishes out vicious 6-tweet thread as KL Rahul debate intensifies

As unbelievable as it may sound, the KL Rahul saga involving former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Venkatesh Prasad has reached a rather unpleasant stage. Read more

Sonu Nigam selfie scuffle: Sister of accused apologises to singer, asks people not to 'believe baseless rumours'

After singer Sonu Nigam's friends were injured in a scuffle when a person identified as Swapnil Phaterpekar approached him for a selfie on stage on Monday, Suprada Phaterpekar, the sister of the accused, issued an apology. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON