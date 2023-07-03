Daily brief: Security, connectivity, trade to be focus of SCO Summit tomorrow, and all the latest news

Security, connectivity, trade to be focus of SCO Summit hosted by India tomorrow The virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit to be hosted by India on Tuesday is expected to focus on regional security, economic connectivity and trade, while welcoming Iran as the latest member of the Eurasian grouping. Read more The virtual SCO summit is being held against the backdrop of India’s strained relations with China and Pakistan.

UN deputy chief Amina Mohammed begins 3-day India visit

UN deputy chief Amina Mohammed on Monday began a three-day visit to India, during which she is expected to discuss issues such as development and climate action with the country’s leadership. Read more

‘Boil in the bag’: UK introduces eco-friendly 'water cremation'

Co-op Funeralcare, the largest funeral services provider in the UK, is set to revolutionise the funeral ‘industry’ with the introduction of an environmentally friendly method of burial known as water cremation. Read more

Ben Stokes' spicy take on Bairstow dismissal matches with viral 12-year-old MS Dhoni-Ian Bell incident

The controversial Jonny Bairstow wicket from the second Test match of the Ashes has ignited a debate between fans, audiences, and pundits on the internet, as the spirit of the dismissal has been brought into question. With both sides arguing their cases, some fans have revisited a moment that was crowned by the ICC with its ‘Spirit of the Decade’ award in a similar situation. Read more

Rekha exudes royalty as she poses for a magazine shoot, reveals why she hasn't signed a film since 2014

Veteran actor Rekha, in a rare conversation, opened up about her career and thoughts on her craft. She posed for a magazine and her pictures are winning hearts on the internet. She revealed why she hasn't signed a full-length film since 2014 and acknowledged the luxury of choosing projects as per her preference. Read more

