Daily brief: US envoy Garcetti calls on Jaishankar to discuss bilateral ties, regional issues; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 25, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Enormous progress in relationship’: US ambassador Garcetti calls on Jaishankar

US ambassador Eric Garcetti called on external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, with the meeting coming a month ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s…read more.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar discussed bilateral relations and regional issues at a meeting with US ambassador Eric Garcetti.((Twitter/DrSJaishankar))

Delhi court seeks ATR from police on plea seeking FIR against protesting wrestlers

A court here on Thursday sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police on a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar for allegedly levelling “false allegations”…read more.

Rishi Sunak vows to cut immigration as figures hit record high of over six lakhs

Net migration in the UK hit a record 606,000 in 2022, official figures showed on Thursday, heaping pressure on the government, which has pledged to cut dependency on foreign labour. Responding to the figures…read more.

'Down but not...': Gautam Gambhir drops blockbuster reaction after Rohit's MI knock LSG out of IPL 2023 in playoffs

Akash Madhwal's bowling brilliance fashioned Mumbai Indians' (MI) memorable win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Rohit Sharma and Co. crushed the KL Rahul-less in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League…read more.

Concerned about your child's mental health? Understand this for better parenting

Being a parent can be one of the most rewarding experiences in life but it is also one of the most challenging where as a parent, you want to provide your child with the best possible life but sometimes that means…read more.

Boney Kapoor says he and Sridevi never thought Khushi Kapoor would join films: 'Did not expect anything'

Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut later this year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The producer's other children, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, are also actors…read more.

Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
Sign out