Day after 2 bird hits, DGCA alerts airports to take steps to minimise risk

The directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) on Monday told airports across the country to review their hazard management plan for wildlife that poses a threat to aircraft operational safety. The aviation watchdog’s reminder to the airports comes a day after two Delhi-bound aircraft that took off from Patna and Guwahati had to return due to bird hits.

The aviation regulator underlined that the presence of birds and animals in and around airports is known to increase during monsoons and asked private airport operators and the state-run Airports Authority of India to take the requisite steps.

‘All airports are requested to review their wildlife hazard management plan for any gap and ensure strict implementation of strategies for wildlife hazard management within and outside the airfield,’ DGCA’s joint director general Maneesh Kumar said in a letter to all airport operators.

The DGCA communication also listed specific steps that airport operators should take such as trimming grass, spraying insecticide in and around the airport premise, and deploying bird chasers and bird scaring devices so that no bird is found on or near the runway. The airport operators were also told to conduct frequent runway inspections for bird activities

Outside the airport, the DGCA asked airports to hold meetings of the airport environment management committee to review measures to reduce bird hazards outside its premises. It also told airports to steps in coordination with local authorities to mitigate sources that attract birds such as garbage dumps and open disposal of abattoir waste and keep the DGCA posted on the steps being taken.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) data, about 40 bird strikes are reported every day from across the world. Similarly, an average of one incident of bird ingestion in engines is reported every day.