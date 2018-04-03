A day after protests, Dalit slums targeted in Rajasthan’s Hindaun, MLAs’ houses burnt

Non-Dalit groups targeted Dalit slums on Tuesday in apparent retaliation a day after Dalit protesters went on a rampage in Hindaun town of Karauli district in eastern Rajasthan during the Bharat bandh in remonstration against an alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

Later, they spread out into the town and ransacked the houses of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajkumari and former Congress MLA Bharosi Lal Jatav. The agitators set their houses on fire, forcing the administration to impose curfew on Tuesday afternoon, Karauli district collector Abhimanyu Kumar said. Both houses were empty when they were set ablaze.

Despite prohibitory orders, a large number of people under the banner of traders’ union, took out a march ostensibly to submit a memorandum to district administration to demand action against people who vandalized shops on Monday. However, the march got unruly and began to force its way into Dalit slums in the town, compelling the police to crack down.

“Police resorted to a lathi charge to prevent them from attacking Dalits. Tear gas shells were also lobbed,” said Karauli additional superintendent of police Rajesh Yadav.

“The march was a violation of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code clamped on Monday evening,” said Bharatpur inspector general of police Alok Vashishtha, who rushed to Hindaun with additional force.

Vashishtha, who was camping in Gangapur City of Sawai Madhopur since Monday night after curfew was imposed there until 8 am Tuesday, said that around noon, the agitators ransacked the house of former Congress MLA Bharosi Lal Jatav and later set it on fire. Later, the agitators also vandalized the house of local BJP MLA Rajkumari Jatav.

“The agitators pelted stones at the police and we had to lob tear gas shells to control them. They burnt tyres in different parts of the town and tried to disturb the situation that had come under control after Monday’s violence,” the IG added.

Police said 35 people were arrested on Tuesday on the charges of rioting and breach of peace. Earlier on Monday, 46 people were arrested in Hindaun on the same charges.

Bharatpur divisional commissioner Subir Kumar extended the ban on internet services until 8 pm on Tuesday in Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur and Karauli districts. Internet services were initially suspended from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday.

The Bharatpur divisional commissioner and IG, and Karauli district collector and superintendent of police are camping in Hindaun to monitor the situation. The DM and SP will review the situation on Wednesday morning to take a decision on lifting or continuing the curfew.