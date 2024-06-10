Days after UP debacle, Yogi Adityanath calls on Amit Shah in Delhi

Ahead of the announcement of portfolios in Narendra Modi's third government, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met with union minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Union Cabinet minister Amit Shah with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Yogi Adityanath also met with union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari at their residences.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were among around 30 MPs who were inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet on Sunday. They took oath of office at an elaborate event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by domestic and foreign dignitaries.

This is Yogi Adityanath's first one-on-one meeting with Amit Shah since the announcement of Lok Sabha results.

The Bharatiya Janata Party fell short by 32 seats in achieving a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament. With 240 seats, the BJP, however, emerged as the single-largest party in the country.

A National Democratic Alliance government was formed last week under the BJP's leadership. The BJP now relies on its allies, N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, for a majority (272) in the house.

In total, the NDA will have 293 members in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition's INDIA bloc, which pulled off a better-than-expected performance in the polls, will end with 234 MPs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's performance was particularly dismal in Uttar Pradesh, which had become the party's stronghold following its landslide victories in 2014 and 2019 general elections. The party had also won two assembly elections -- in 2017 and 2022.

Yogi Adityanath had spearheaded the BJP's UP campaign in 2022.

The BJP, which won over 60 seats in 2019 in UP, was reduced to 33 in the 2024 iteration of the general elections. The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which had been written off by the exit polls, unexpectedly emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 37 Lok Sabha seats.

All exit polls had predicted that the BJP would register its third landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who returned to jail on June 2, had claimed last month that Yogi Adityanath would be removed as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh if Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's duo returned to power.

On Sunday, PM Modi and his council of ministers took the oath of office. BJP chief JP Nadda also took oath as a Cabinet minister, fueling speculation that the party could soon announce the name of its new president.