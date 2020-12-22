Deeply honoured, says PM Modi on Legion of Merit award

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was conferred the Legion of Merit medal by US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday tweeted that “I am deeply honoured,” adding that the honour recognises efforts of people of both countries to improve bilateral ties. PM Modi further reiterated his government’s “firm commitment” to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

“I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonald Trump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi said in his tweet. “The 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people’s unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity,” he posted in a subsequent tweet.

“On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government’s firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties,” PM Modi concluded.

Trump had on Monday conferred the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander, on PM Modi for “exceptionally meritorious service “ as the leader of India. It is one of the highest military honours of the US and can only be conferred by the US President. A rarely awarded medal, it is usually given to heads of state or government.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s envoy to the US, accepted the honour on behalf of the prime minister from Robert O’Brien, the US National Security Advisor, in a ceremony at the White House. At the ceremony, the medal was also conferred on Australian PM Scott Morrison and former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.