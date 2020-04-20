‘Defective’ ICMR kits delayed testing: Bengal

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 05:09 IST

The Mamata Banerjee government, which has been drawing flak for its low rate of Covid-19 tests, has accused the ICMR-NICED [Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases] of providing it with defective Covid-19 test kits.

“The apparently defective test kits supplied by ICMR-NICED, Kolkata, are resulting in a high number of repeat / confirmatory tests and causing delays and other attendant problems at a time when we are batting a pandemic,” the state health department tweeted on Sunday evening.

Kolkata’s ICMR-NICED is a research institute under the Union health ministry and the regional Virus Research Diagnostic Lab (VRDL) for eastern India.

“Earlier when kits were required in smaller quantities they were imported, standardised and then distributed by NIV, Pune. But when the demand started rising ICMR imported the kits and sent them directly to the 16 regional hubs including NICED in Kolkata. The kits were then distributed to state run medical colleges where they were required to be standardised. This standardisation is not being done because of lack of time and technical knowledge,” said Shanta Dutta, NICED director.