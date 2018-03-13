 Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit China next month | india news | Hindustan Times
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit China next month

In August last year, India and China decided to end the stand-off between their troops in Doklam. The standoff had strained ties considerably between the two countries.

india Updated: Mar 13, 2018 09:27 IST
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the First International Conference on Military Ammunition Make in India- Opportunities and Challenges in New Delhi on Monday.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday she would visit China next month, which will be an important trip in the backdrop of the strain in ties between the two countries after the Doklam standoff.

Replying to a question on her China visit, Sitharaman said, “Yes, (the visit is) probably sometime in late April.”

She, however, did not elaborate on the agenda of the meeting.

In August last year, India and China decided to end their 73-day standoff between their troops in Doklam. The standoff had strained ties considerably between the two countries.

Despite the disengagement of troops from the Doklam site, the coldness in ties between the two countries over the issue still persists.

