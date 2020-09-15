e-paper
Home / India News / Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border issue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border issue

Singh’s address comes amid the rising demands by the Opposition leaders for a debate on the matter.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.(AP)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The address is expected to take place at around 3 pm in the Lok Sabha.

Also read | ‘Xi Jinping has risked his future with LAC incursions’: Report on China border row

Singh’s address comes amid the rising demands by the Opposition leaders for a debate on the matter.

Parliament convened again on Monday after almost six months amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tension between India and China escalated manifold along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

Also read: China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work | Analysis

On September 11, both countries agreed on five points to guide their approach to the situation on the LAC, including the disengagement of troops and easing of tensions, following talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Moscow on Thursday.

