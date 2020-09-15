Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border issue

india

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:37 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The address is expected to take place at around 3 pm in the Lok Sabha.

Singh’s address comes amid the rising demands by the Opposition leaders for a debate on the matter.

Parliament convened again on Monday after almost six months amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tension between India and China escalated manifold along the LAC in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

On September 11, both countries agreed on five points to guide their approach to the situation on the LAC, including the disengagement of troops and easing of tensions, following talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the margins of a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet in Moscow on Thursday.