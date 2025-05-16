Rajnath Singh to visit Bhuj airbase today, day after strong message to Pakistan

A day after meeting security forces personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Bhuj airbase in Gujarat on Friday. The defence minister is also likely to visit the India-Pakistan border area in the state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar on Thursday and addresses army personnel.(PIB)

Rajnath Singh is expected to review the operational preparedness of the armed forces during his visit to Gujarat, particularly in view of the recent military conflict with Pakistan.

Gujarat, which shares a 508-kilometre-long border with Pakistan, was one of the states that Pakistan targeted using drones during the four-day military conflict. Bhuj was reportedly attacked using drones by Pakistan. However, the Indian armed forces successfully neutralised the threat.

What Rajnath Singh said in Jammu and Kashmir

Rajnath Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir, one of the worst-hit states during the military confrontation, on Thursday and questioned whether nuclear arms were safe in the hands of Pakistan. He urged the United Nations watchdog. International Atomic Energy Agency, to take Pakistan’s nuclear weapons under its supervision.

“The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Singh said while addressing Indian soldiers in Srinagar's Badami Bagh Cantonment.

He also remarked that terrorists targeted tourists in Pahalgam based on their dharma (religion), but the Indian forces eliminated terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir based on their karma (deeds). "Terrorists killed innocent people in Pahalgam by asking their 'dharma' (religion). The entire world saw the reply you gave after that...We killed terrorists by looking at their 'karma' (deeds)," he said.

He made the remarks in what was his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir since Operation Sindoor. He took stock of the overall security situation, especially along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he also met army personnel.