Pakistani drones target Rajasthan, Gujarat; gatherings, movement restricted

Pakistan continued to ratchet up hostilities for the third day and targeted multiple places in Rajasthan and Gujarat with drones on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue advisories and restrict public gatherings and movement in parts of the region. A security person inspecting the debris of a projectile in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. (PTI)

The fresh attacks came even as India hit back on Friday night after repelling strikes at 26 locations along the northwestern frontier as hostilities increased and sparked fears of a full-blown New Delhi-Islamabad conflict.

In Rajasthan’s Barmer, the drones tried to target critical infrastructure, including the oil fields in Nagana, Uttarlai airbase, Rajwest power plant, Jassai, and Jalipa military station from 9:00pm (Friday) to 5:15am on Saturday. Officials said the drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed mid-air within Barmer’s seven–eight km radius. The Uttarlai airbase was also targeted on Wednesday.

District collector Tina Dabi issued an alert around 6.27am citing information about drones. “Please stay inside your homes.” A red alert was earlier sounded at 9.10pm on Friday, which was revoked at 7.02am on Saturday.

Dabi asked all residents to return to their homes and ordered the closure of markets. “...all public movement is to cease with immediate effect.”

A blackout was enforced in Barmer on Friday night. Residents were asked to stay indoors. Inverter-powered lights were also turned off in compliance with orders. Alerts and sirens were sounded every 10–15 minutes.

The blackout remained in effect until 6am. Sirens blared throughout the night. From 6pm on Friday, Barmer’s streets were empty, shops were shuttered, and only security personnel were seen at key checkpoints.

The administration urged people not to travel to Barmer. Dabi said all travel plans to Barmer must be suspended due to heightened national security concerns. The administration called on the public to remain vigilant and strictly follow the issued civil defense protocols.

An advisory asked people to be prepared day or night for the possibility of air raids or incoming projectiles. Residents were advised to take immediate shelter in a safe location and remain there until a clearance signal is issued.

The advisory said that, in the event of a blackout, complete compliance was mandatory. People were instructed to switch off or cover all lights in homes, offices, and establishments to prevent light leaks, especially after sunset. “Only venture outside in extreme emergencies, and minimise all outdoor activities during nighttime hours.”

The advisory said essential information will be shared via WhatsApp messages, public announcements, and other communication channels. “Residents are requested to take all such messages seriously and help circulate them responsibly.”

The advisory asked people to remain indoors whenever possible, avoid crowded areas, and refrain from organising or participating in group gatherings. It said if anyone comes across a suspicious item, such as an object resembling a bomb, drone, or weapon, they must not approach, touch, or attempt to photograph or film it. “Instead, they should immediately inform local authorities or the police and maintain a safe distance.”

The advisory asked the public to ignore and not forward rumours or unverified news. “Any panic-inducing behaviour or misinformation could disrupt emergency responses and harm public morale.”

Drone sightings and interceptions were also reported in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh, Jaisalmer, and Pokhran. In Rajasthan’s Balotra district, residents of Jagaram Ki Dhani reported a missile-like object crashing from the sky with a deafening explosion. Police and military authorities were probing into the matter.

In Jaisalmer, drone debris was reported after a blast at dawn in Mangliyon Ki Dhani. Pakistan launched drone attacks for the second night on Pokhran. The first drone was spotted at 8:15pm, followed by two more at 8:25pm and 9:00pm. The air defense systems destroyed the drones. The attack scene was under blackout since 6pm, and local markets were deserted.

Markets were closed as a precautionary measure in Jaisalmer as police appealed to the public not to gather in public places. The authorities urged people to cooperate, especially in maintaining security arrangements. It requested all residents to keep their lights off, avoid going outside unless necessary, and not gather in groups. The instructions followed drone incursions and explosions.

A red alert was issued in Sri Ganganagar as authorities appealed to residents to comply with instructions and cooperate. A complete lockdown was in effect. People were advised to stay indoors and not step outside under any circumstances.

A 26-year-old man, Jiyaram, was arrested in Barmer for circulating a video of Indian Army movements on social media, in violation of orders against sharing sensitive content. Police superintendent Narendra Singh Meena said Jiyaram was booked under the Indian Civil Defence Code for unauthorised dissemination of sensitive military activity.

Meena said the police were closely monitoring social media activities. “People are strictly advised against capturing or sharing any photos or videos related to the movement of the Indian Army on any social media platform. Such actions are a violation, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved.”

There were reports of drone attacks in Gujarat’s Bhuj. The Indian armed forces successfully neutralised the threat. On Saturday morning, authorities in Bhuj directed residents to stay indoors and refrain from venturing outside. People planning to visit Bhuj have been advised to avoid the area. Reports said people were turned back en route to Bhuj.

In Gujarat, Pakistani drones were also sighted in Banaskantha on Saturday morning. A blackout was imposed in Kutch and border villages in Banaskantha and Patan on Friday night.

On Thursday, Pakistan targeted 36 locations inside India with 300 to 400 Turkish-origin armed drones and used civilian airliners as a shield to attack military sites. India retaliated and struck Pakistan’s air defence systems at four places and destroyed one of them.

The Pakistani drone strikes on military sites on Friday night were the third wave of attacks since India’s Operation Sindoor struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in response to the killing of 25 tourists and a resident in the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

On Wednesday night, India thwarted Pakistani attacks on 15 places. India repelled attacks at 36 locations on Thursday night. India has launched a swift counter-attack, inflicting damage on Pakistani air defence systems. The escalations are the worst face-off between the two countries in decades.