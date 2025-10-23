Defence ministry clears mega procurement push: ₹79,000 crore for all 3 forces

The Indian defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement proposals worth ₹79,000 crore for the army, navy, and air force, in a major push to modernise the armed forces. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives for the ‘Commanders’ Conference 2025’ at Nausena Bhawan, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI)

The approvals include the acquisition of advanced weapon systems such as Nag missiles, amphibious warfare ships, and electronic intelligence and surveillance systems, aimed at boosting India’s combat capabilities.

The proposals were cleared during a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, the ministry said in a statement.

This is the second major procurement approval following Operation Sindoor agaisnt Pakistan, as per news agency PTI. Earlier, in August, projects worth ₹67,000 crore had received similar clearance.

Major acquisitions for Indian Navy The Indian Navy will see a significant boost in its amphibious and maritime capabilities with approvals for Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30-mm Naval Surface Guns (NSGs), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWTs), Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track Systems, and Smart Ammunition for its 76-mm Super Rapid Gun Mounts.

The ministry said the procurement of LPDs, large amphibious warfare ships capable of carrying helicopters, tanks, and troops, will enhance joint operational capability between the Navy, Army, and Air Force. The Navy is expected to acquire at least four of these vessels.

“The integrated sea capability provided by LPD will also help the Indian Navy to undertake peacekeeping operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief etc,” the ministry noted.

On indigenous systems, the statement added: “The induction of ALWT, which is indigenously developed by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, DRDO, is capable of targeting conventional, nuclear and midget submarines.”

The procurement of 30-mm NSGs will further enhance the Navy and Coast Guard’s ability to conduct low-intensity maritime operations and anti-piracy missions.

New systems for the Indian Army For the Indian Army, the DAC approved procurement of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground-Based Mobile ELINT Systems (GBMES), and High-Mobility Vehicles (HMVs).

According to the ministry, “The procurement of the NAMIS will enhance the Army’s capability of neutralising the enemy’s combat vehicles, bunkers and other field fortifications, whereas the GBMES will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence of enemy activities.”

The induction of HMVs will also strengthen logistical support across varied terrains, improving mobility and supply efficiency for ground forces.

Boost for Indian Air Force For the Indian Air Force, the DAC approved the Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) along with several other projects.

The ministry said the CLRTS/DS “has the capability of autonomous take-off, landing, navigating, detecting and delivering payloads in the mission area.” The system is expected to significantly enhance the IAF’s long-range precision targeting and mission flexibility.