Delhi: 14-year-old stabbed to death outside school after fighting with classmate

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2025 06:08 PM IST

After a fight with a classmate, a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Shakarpur, Delhi.

A 14-year-old boy reportedly got into a quarrel with a classmate on Friday and was stabbed to death outside a Delhi school. The incident happened outside of Shakarpur's Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No 2.

After a fight with a classmate, a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Shakarpur, Delhi.(PTI/representative)
After a fight with a classmate, a 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Shakarpur, Delhi.(PTI/representative)

The deceased was identified as Ishu Gupta, a Class 9 student at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya.

"Investigations revealed that during a break at 4 pm, a classmate of the victim allegedly borrowed a mobile phone and made a call. The accused classmate allegedly discussed a dispute with the victim and instructed the person on the line to 'send people'," news agency PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Dhania as saying.

Around 6 pm, as the students left the school, the accused classmate was seen waiting outside with a group.

Boy stabbed in thigh

The situation escalated when an accomplice of the accused student, stabbed the victim in his right thigh, causing severe injuries. They then fled the spot. The attacker is also a juvenile, police said.

School staff immediately administered first aid to the injured student and took him to Hedgewar hospital, from where he was referred to GTB Hospital.

The student succumbed to injuries later, the police said.

Three specialised teams conducted extensive review of CCTV camera footage, interviewed witnesses and analysed technical evidence to identify the suspects, Dhania said. "Their coordinated efforts led to the apprehension of all seven accused while they attempted to escape."

Among those apprehended were five juveniles and two adults -- college student Saarthi (19) and dairy shop owner Aman Kumar (31). The police also recovered the knife used in the murder and other critical evidence, including accused's blood-stained clothes and shoes.

The suspects were planning to flee Delhi when they were nabbed, police said.


