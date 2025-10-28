Delhi acid attack: DU student's father ‘raped’ wife of daughter's 'attacker', claim police

The Delhi University student, who alleged an acid attack, had lied on instructions of her father, who wanted revenge against a rape complaint, police said. The student's father was arrested on Monday for allegedly fabricating the acid attack with a toilet cleaner, and raping the wife of the man his daughter accused of throwing “acid” at her,

The police said the rape accused was apprehended from Sangam Vihar, where he had been hiding after a rape case was filed against him. During questioning, the man allegedly told investigators that he and his daughter fabricated the acid attack story to falsely implicate the woman’s husband and his two relatives, all of whom were involved in legal and personal disputes with him.

Police said two days before the alleged acid assault, on Friday, the wife of the same man had lodged a complaint accusing the father of the 20-year-old of rape and blackmail. She told police that she had worked at his factory between 2021 and 2024, during which time the man allegedly raped her and threatened her with private photos and videos.

When called for questioning in that case, the rape accused sent his lawyer and an Islamic preacher instead of appearing himself, prompting police to launch a search. He was eventually tracked to Sangam Vihar and arrested late Monday.

Twist in Delhi acid attack case The case took a dramatic turn just a day after the student alleged that three men on a motorcycle had hurled acid at her while she was on her way to college. She was admitted to RML Hospital with burn injuries on her hands.

On Sunday, DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh initially stated that the alleged attacker had been “stalking her for months”.

By Monday, however, police said their probe found “contradictions” in her story. “During the investigation, several facts have emerged that contradict the version stated in the complaint. We have CCTV camera footage and call detail records (CDRs) that challenge her statement,” said special commissioner of police (law and order) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

The investigator cited above said they now believe that the woman used a toilet cleaner taken from her home to injure herself and stage the attack.

The man she accused of stalking her, a painter by profession, appeared at the police station voluntarily on Monday. “This was confirmed by CDR analysis of his mobile phones, CCTV footage and witness statements. Also, the bike, which was mentioned in the complaint, was also spotted in Karol Bagh during the incident,” DCP Singh said.

Meanwhile, the two other men accused in the acid attack case were verified to have been in Agra with their mother at the time of the incident. Police said the woman, who is distantly related to the rape accused, had herself been a victim of an acid attack in 2018 and is currently embroiled in a property dispute with him.