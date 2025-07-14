Delhi Airport issues travel advisory amid rain spell, urged fliers to use metro to commute

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has issued a travel advisory asking passengers to use the Delhi Metro or other alternative modes of transport to avoid delays while commuting to the airport amid ongoing rainfall in the national capital. Harsh weather conditions led to delay of about 200 flights at Delhi airport(HT Photo)

The advisory comes as a fresh spell of rain hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day across the city and surrounding areas.

What Delhi airport advisory said

DIAL issued an advisory for the passengers urging them to use Delhi Metro to commute the Indira Gandhi International Airport as to avoid any travel delays. Follow Delhi rain LIVE updates.

“As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free,” DIAL's advisory read.

Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays,” it added.

IMD predicts more rain in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Delhi on Monday, July 14. The city is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by rain from July 15 to July 20.

The city had already witnessed heavy showers on Sunday, resulting in widespread waterlogging and traffic snarls. Key junctions like Rajiv Chowk experienced significant congestion as vehicle movement slowed due to submerged roads.

Since last Wednesday, incessant rain has led to major disruptions in parts of Delhi, with localities like Bindapur in Uttam Nagar seeing submerged streets and stalled traffic.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated with weather and traffic advisories.