Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T1 terminal from Oct 31

The Delhi airport will be fully functional from October 31 with the resumption of flight operations from its Terminal 1 (T1) 18 months after the Covid-19 pandemic forced its closure. Flight operations at the airport’s two other terminals--T3 and T 2--resumed in May 2020 and July this year. Two IndiGo and Spice Jet flights are scheduled to be operated from T1 on October 31.

“Delhi Airport is all set to reopen for domestic flight operations at T1 after nearly 18 months of shutdown. With the resumption of the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which owns and operates the airport. He assured the passengers that they would be in a safe and healthy environment at Delhi airport. “We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience.” He added the DIAL teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitise the terminal. “DIAL will continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to maintain social distance while at the airport.”

The aviation industry has been among the hardest hit by the pandemic that grounded aircraft and led to the suspension of commercial flights in March 2020.

An official said six common-use self-service (CUSS) kiosks will be available for passengers for web check-in before entering T1. Arrangements have been made for thermal scanning of passengers as per government guidelines. Officials said passengers will be encouraged to use the e-boarding scanners for entry into security and frisking entry points to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters.

Alignment of queues will ensure social distancing among security personnel and passengers at the security check area. Queue managers and floor markings will be deployed while alternate seats will be allocated for passengers waiting to take their flights. Automatic hand sanitisers are also being installed.

At the boarding gates, seats will be cross-marked to ensure social distancing and passengers will be encouraged to wear masks. “Deep cleaning of the vast Terminal 1 is being carried out round the clock. A team of housekeeping personnel has been deployed to ensure a clean and sanitised terminal for passengers. The staff will be thermally screened and checked for symptoms... Regular sanitisation of high contact surfaces, such as desks, chairs, elevators, railings, CUSS, trolleys, handles, trays, baggage belts, etc. inside the terminals would be carried out. Apart from these, washrooms will be closed after every hour to sanitise all its surfaces,” said a second official.

There will also be facilities to isolate suspected Covid-19 passengers at the airport as per government directions.