Delhi pollution ‘very bad’ to ‘severe' after two days of Diwali celebrations | Check AQI

The air in the national capital turned ‘very poor’, even ‘severe’, in several areas on Wednesday after two days of Diwali celebrations after “green” firecrackers were permitted by the Supreme Court upon the Delhi government's request. Commuters travel as mist sprayers are installed to control air pollution and suppress dust along Lodhi Road, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

The AQI in Delhi stood at 341 as of 1 pm on Wednesday, making the air quality ‘very poor’, according to the data available on the website of the Central Pollution Control Board. “Green” crackers are called thus as they are considered less polluting than the usual ones, though sales of the non-permitted ones were also reported.

How bad is the AQI in Delhi?: According to CPCB, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is considered ‘moderate’, 201-300 was considered ‘poor’, 301-400 is considered ‘very poor’, and 401-500 is considered ‘severe’.

Area-wise data of AQI in Delhi: As of 1 pm on Wednesday, October 22, the AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar was 363, in Chandni Chowk it was 325, in ITO it was 372, and in Najafgarh it was 301, which means that the air quality in all these areas is ‘very poor’.

Out of the 39 stations in Delhi, the AQI in 31 stations was recorded between 301-399, and only one station, West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh, recorded ‘severe’ air quality with an AQI of 419.

The lowest AQI was recorded at two places - Lodhi Road and DTU - at 209, which still makes the air in these areas ‘poor’.

What measures are in place in Delhi in light of pollution? Currently, the Stage II of pollution curbs, also called Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), has been imposed across Delhi-NCR by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Under GRAP 2, twelve preventive measures are undertaken to mitigate air pollution such as, stricter enforcement on restrictions related to diesel generator sets; restricting interstate buses (other than EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel) from entering Delhi and enhancement of parking fees to discourage use of private transport are key.

Here is Delhi's AQI recorded at all stations as of 1 pm: Alipur, Delhi (DPCC) - 312.00

Anand Vihar, Delhi (DPCC) - 363.00

Ashok Vihar, Delhi (DPCC) - 375.00

Aya Nagar, Delhi (IMD) - 337.00

Bawana, Delhi (DPCC) - 363.00

Burari Crossing, Delhi (IMD) - 363.00

CRRI Mathura Road, Delhi (IMD) - 360.00

Chandni Chowk, Delhi (IITM) - 325.00

DTU, Delhi (CPCB) - 209.00

Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Delhi (DPCC) - 328.00

Dwarka-Sector 8, Delhi (DPCC) - 345.00

IGI Airport (T3), Delhi (IMD) - 269.00

IHBAS, Dilshad Garden, Delhi (CPCB) - 373.00

ITO, Delhi (CPCB) - 372.00

Jahangirpuri, Delhi (DPCC) - 360.00

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi (DPCC) - 355.00

Lodhi Road, Delhi (IITM) - 209.00

Lodhi Road, Delhi (IMD) - 332.00

Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi (DPCC) - 329.00

Mandir Marg, Delhi (DPCC) - 342.00

Mundka, Delhi (DPCC) - 313.00

NSIT Dwarka, Delhi (CPCB) - 281.00

Najafgarh, Delhi (DPCC) - 301.00

Narela, Delhi (DPCC) - 321.00

Nehru Nagar, Delhi (DPCC) - 398.00

North Campus, DU, Delhi (IMD) - 359.00

Okhla Phase-2, Delhi (DPCC) - 352.00

Patparganj, Delhi (DPCC) - 367.00

Punjabi Bagh, Delhi (DPCC) - 419.00

Pusa, Delhi (DPCC) - 348.00

Pusa, Delhi (IMD) - 368.00

R K Puram, Delhi (DPCC) - 383.00

Rohini, Delhi (DPCC) - 365.00

Shadipur, Delhi (CPCB) - 317.00

Sirifort, Delhi (CPCB) - 359.00

Sonia Vihar, Delhi (DPCC) - 338.00

Sri Aurobindo Marg, Delhi (DPCC) - 317.00

Vivek Vihar, Delhi (DPCC) - 365.00

Wazirpur, Delhi (DPCC) - 394.00