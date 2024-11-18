Delhi air quality: AQI at this Delhi station above 1500 | Check most polluted areas

Several areas in Delhi logged Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 1,500 on Monday morning as toxic smog choked the city, prompting the need for authorities to implement the Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for tackling pollution. Men play badminton at Lodhi Garden while the sky is enveloped with smog.(REUTERS)

The AQI at all monitoring stations stood between 1300 and 1600 - ‘hazardous’ category - at the time of last update in this report, as per Swiss air technology company IQAir. Mundka, Dwarka-Sector 8 and and Rohini were the stations with the worst AQI - 1591, 1497 and 1427, respectively, as per readings of IQAir , which calculates the Air Quality Index using measurements from a global network of government monitoring stations and its own sensors.

Meanwhile, the Sameer app, which provides hourly update of the National Air Quality Index published by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), measured the overall AQI of Delhi at 485 around the same time, with the air quality in most areas hovering between 470 and 500 - what the CPCB considers as 'severe-plus' category.

Most polluted areas in Delhi: IQAir data

Mundka: 1591

Dwarka-Sector 8: 1497

Rohini: 1427

Najafgarh: 1396

Pooth Khurd: 1354

Vivek Vihar: 1338

Narela: 1332

The air quality worsened in Delhi between Sunday and Monday with a a thick blanket of smog blanketting several parts. The air quality level plunged to 'severe plus' levels on Sunday and remained the same till monday morning.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued an advisory asking passengers to contact airline concerned for updated flight status. "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in the advisory.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Sunday that physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from classes 10 and 12. The announcement came shortly after the implementation of GRAP-4 in Delhi-NCR from Monday.