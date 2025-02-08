Nirmala Sitharaman on Delhi poll results: ‘Important to have govt which truly serves’

BJP Hailing the results of the Delhi assembly election, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday emphasised that it is important to have a government in the national capital that truly serves its people. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government in Delhi must prioritize human development(PTI)

"... happy to know that because under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we are very keen that Delhi gets a government which serves its people," she said.

Sitharaman said the need of the hour for attaining the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 is that India's National Capital Region, should have a government which serves the cause of its people.

She expressed her satisfaction with the current political direction, saying, "We are very keen that Delhi gets a government which serves its people under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi."

With the vote count underway, Sitharaman spoke to reporters after addressing the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India.

Sitharaman further underscored that the Prime Minister's roadmap for the country places Delhi at the forefront. She stressed that the city must prioritize human development, as well as improvements in infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and healthcare for its residents.

Delhi assembly election results: BJP to make a comeback

According to the latest update, BJP is leading on 50 seats while AAP is leading on 20 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

BJP workers and supporters have already started celebrating outside the party's office in New Delhi foreseeing a comeback in the national capital government after a long wait.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing, and singing at the party office. They were joined by Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva.

From AAP, Atishi is leading, party chief Arvind Kejriwal is trailing, while Manish Sisodia already conceded defeat.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely address party workers in BJP's Delhi headquarters later this evening.